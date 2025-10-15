Man arrested in Delhi for kidnapping businessman in Gujarat's Kutch

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old wanted criminal was arrested on Wednesday in Delhi for allegedly abducting a businessman in Gujarat's Kutch, in front of his office, police said.

The accused was identified as Tushant Vasu, also known as Suraj or Tiger, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, they added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his involvement in over 16 criminal cases, including arms violations, robbery, burglary, and attempted murder across Rajasthan and Haryana, a senior police officer said.

He was arrested in 2023 in a case of attempted murder and robbery registered at Kalanaur, Haryana, and was released on bail in 2024. After this, he joined forces with a history-sheeter from Morbi, Gujarat, to carry out the Gandhi Dham abduction, police stated.

A sophisticated pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.

"The abduction took place on July 16, 2025, when four people in two cars allegedly abducted the businessman in front of his office (in Gujarat). A case was registered at Gandhi Dham police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bombay Police Act 1951, and Arms Act," the officer added.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the accused's movement in Delhi's Rohini, police conducted a raid and arrested Vasu, the officer said.

Police mentioned that Tushant Vasu currently lives with his parents, wife, and two daughters, and had dropped out of college during his second year of a BA course. PTI SSJ HIG