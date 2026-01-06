Man arrested in Delhi for supplying drugs across India, 2.5 kg charas recovered

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A saree businessman turned drug dealer was arrested for allegedly supplying charas from Himachal Pradesh to various states, including Delhi, with police recovering over 2.5 kg of contraband from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jamal Akhtar Ansari (39), a resident of Maharashtra's Thane, was arrested from near Akshardham in east Delhi, they said.

To evade law enforcement agencies, Ansari allegedly adopted several tactics, including staying in Delhi for a few days before travelling to Himachal Pradesh, halting in Chandigarh while returning, avoiding private buses and travelling by train using a different identity, a senior police officer said.

The accused was involved in supplying charas from Himachal Pradesh to various states, including Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, an+d was allegedly planning to distribute the contraband during the New Year period, the officer added.

"During a search, 2.760 kg of charas was recovered from his possession. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is underway," he added.

During interrogation, Ansari disclosed that although he was engaged in the saree business, he was lured by the high profits of drug trafficking and began supplying charas on an inter-state basis. The recovered consignment was meant to be delivered to a Mumbai-based drug supplier, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other members of the drug syndicate, they said.