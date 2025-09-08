Man arrested in Delhi for using stolen two-wheelers to commit thefts

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man accused of using a master key to steal two-wheelers to snatch valuables from people on roads has been arrested in central Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Aman alias Don (23), a resident of Aram Bagh in Paharganj, is a declared bad character of the Paharganj police station. After committing the robbery, he would abandon the vehicle to evade police detection.

He has been previously involved in more than 38 criminal cases, including snatching, motor vehicle theft, theft and molestation, they said.

Aman is a school dropout and addicted to intoxicants. He would frequently flee to Haryana after committing crimes and return to Delhi only to carry out further offences.

According to police, a case was registered on September 4 after a woman reported that her mobile phone was snatched near Ganga Ram Hospital.

The police team scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras and tracked the accused's movements for about 15 km.

"The team located Aman on September 6 near Kalikata Marg, Ashoka Pahadi. When he noticed the police presence, he tried to flee but was apprehended after a chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police said two snatched mobile phones, a stolen scooter used in the commission of the crime, a master key used for vehicle theft, and the clothes and shoes worn by the accused during the offence were recovered from him.

During interrogation, Aman disclosed that he would use master keys to steal two-wheelers to snatch valuables from people on roads while riding the stolen vehicles. He would then abandon the vehicles after they ran out of fuel to avoid detection, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining stolen property and identify his other associates, they added.