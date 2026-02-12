Man arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for stealing two-wheelers to work as delivery boy

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly stealing two-wheelers to use them for seeking employment on app-based delivery platforms, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, allegedly stole motorcycles and scooters because he did not own a vehicle. According to the police, Kumar wanted to register himself on delivery and transport applications to earn a livelihood, they said.

Based on the CCTV footage from Dwarka and adjoining areas, the police laid a trap and apprehended him near Uttam Nagar on February 9. A stolen motorcycle and a scooter were recovered from his possession, the police said.

With his arrest, two cases of motor vehicle theft registered at Chhawla and Bindapur police stations have been solved, they added. PTI MSJ SSJ SMV AKY