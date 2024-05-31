Man arrested in drugs case shot by police while attempting to flee

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) A man arrested on the charge of drug peddling in Assam's Hojai district was injured as police shot him when he allegedly tried to escape, officials said on Friday.

The man was arrested from Ramsingh village with 10 boxes of heroin on Thursday night, they said.

The man, identified as Sahabuddin, allegedly attempted to flee while he was being taken to the police station. To stop him, the police fired on his leg, they added.

He was admitted to the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital with gunshot wound, a police officer said. PTI DG DG SOM