Man arrested in firing case in Kalyan; revolver, bullets seized

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at and injuring a person amid an argument in Shahad area of Kalyan in Thane district, a Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

Umesh Khanvilkar fired at and injured Sushil Mahato (21) on Wednesday afternoon in Shahad Bandarpatta area, the Crime Branch Unit III official said.

"Mahato has been injured in the hand and throat. He is hospitalised. Khanvilkar was held from near Shahad railway station and has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences," he said.

"A country-made revolver and live cartridges were recovered from Khanvilkar. The Khadakpada police is probing further, he added.