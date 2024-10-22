Man arrested in hit-and-run case

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) Naupada police here on Tuesday arrested a man for a hit-and-run accident involving a Mercedes car in which a person died.

Abhijeet Suresh Nair, 27, turned himself in after being on the run for 24 hours, said an official.

Darshan Shashidhar Hegde, 21, was on scooter when the car driven by Nair, allegedly in intoxicated condition, hit him from behind in the early hours of Monday.

Nair then fled the scene in a taxi, abandoning his second-hand Mercedes.

Hegde, a BSc student aspiring to become an engineer, was seriously injured and pronounced dead upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwe. PTI COR KRK