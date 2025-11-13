Man arrested in Indore for sexually assaulting transgender after promising marriage

Indore, Nov 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested in Indore on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old transgender person on the pretext of marriage, a police official said.

A case has been registered at Vijay Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act based on the complaint of the victim, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.

"The victim and the accused had first met at a family function in neighbouring Dewas district and later became friends while chatting on Instagram. The accused allegedly pressured the transgender person to undergo gender affirmation surgery to become a woman on the assurance of marriage. Following this, the victim began treatment at a clinic in Delhi," Dandotiya said.

"According to the FIR, the accused sexually assaulted the transgender person several times and later reneged on his promise of marriage. The accused allegedly cheated the complainant of Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh given for purchasing a car. The accused has been arrested and a detailed investigation is underway," the Additional DCP added. PTI HWP LAL BNM