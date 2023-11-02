Man arrested in J-K's Kishtwar after being on the run for 10 years

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) A man who had been evading arrest for the last 10 years in a criminal case was caught by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Shabir Ahmed Malik, a resident of Bun Astan area in Kishtwar, was wanted in connection with a case registered in 2013 under Section 436 of the Ranbir Penal Code for his alleged involvement in use of explosive material to destroy a house besides assault and causing hurt, they said.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said a police team conducted raids based on the information regarding the absconder's whereabouts and finally nabbed him.

Poswal said Malik was presented before the court in Kishtwar following his arrest.

The SSP also warned all other absconders to surrender before the police or strong action shall be taken against them. PTI AB AS CK