Man arrested in Jammu for assaulting aged relative over land dispute

Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Saturday after a video of him purportedly assaulting a 70-year-old woman relative over a land dispute surfaced on social media, officials said.

The accused, Prabhleen Singh, is the nephew of the woman, they said.

A police spokesperson said the accused, a resident of Digiana, has been arrested and a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code registered against him.

"In reference to the viral video on social media in which one person along with some ladies was seen assaulting an aged woman, police station R S Pura took immediate cognisance of the matter. A case was registered and investigation taken up," the spokesperson said.

He said the accused has been arrested and further investigation was underway. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 NSD NSD