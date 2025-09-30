Man arrested in Karnataka in bomb threat case brought to Himachal's Kullu, remanded for 5 day

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) A man arrested by the Mysuru Police in August in connection with the bomb threat mails was brought to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and sent to a five-day police remand, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Nitin Sharma. The police sought Nitin's remand in connection with the bomb threat mail received to blow up offices and public places in Kullu by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, through email on May 2, 2025.

Bomb disposal squads and surveillance units were deployed across Kullu, while police and intelligence agencies began investigations as similar e-mails were also received on April 25, 2025, by DC offices in Chamba and Hamirpur.

Earlier, on April 16, two similar threat mails were received at the office of the Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, and the DC Mandi.

During the course of the investigation, two mobile phones were seized from Mangalore and Bangalore, and the device used in this offence was found to be stolen from Medikeri in Karnataka, police said.

Nitin Sharma was arrested by the Mysuru Police in August 2025. He was brought to Kullu on Tuesday and has been sent to a five-day police remand.

He is a resident of New Delhi, has a criminal record in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Hyderabad for sending similar threats, police added.