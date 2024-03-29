Man arrested in Kerala for propaganda that lockdown will be declared to tamper with EVMs

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly spread false propaganda on social media that a lockdown would be declared in the country for three weeks to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The State Police Media Cell in a statement said that the arrested man -- M V Sharafuddin -- hails from Malappuram district of the state.

The man had allegedly shared on social media a screenshot of a news story published during the COVID-19 lockdown as part of his propaganda, police said.

This was discovered during a social media patrol conducted by Kochi Cyberdome branch of Kerala police, the statement said.

It also said that social media monitoring cells have been formed at cyber police headquarters, all ranges and all police districts under the leadership of the cyber division to detect those who are posting and spreading false news on social media, in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections in the state on April 26. PTI HMP HMP ANE