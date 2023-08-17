Man arrested in Kerala for vandalising memorial of Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly vandalising a memorial erected in tribute to late former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy near Parassala here.

An officer of Parassala police station said that the 35-year-old accused was a habitual drinker and damaged the memorial a day ago while drunk.

The accused kicked and pushed the small structure, damaging it, police said.

The police also said the accused was a follower of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala.

"An FIR was lodged and he has been booked under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC," the officer said.

The act of vandalism was condemned by AICC General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal who said the incident indicates that there is still a group of people who are scared of Chandy's memories after his death.

He said he was pained and angered by it.

"Some people threw stones at him when he was alive and after his death too he is being attacked," Venugopal said.

The incident also reflects on the poor state of the law and order system in the state, he said. PTI HMP HMP ANE