Man arrested in Kota four months after escaping from Mumbai police custody

Kota (Raj), Aug 14(PTI) Four months after he escaped from the custody of Mumbai police, a man accused of swindling people through foreign currency exchange was nabbed by Kota police at the railway station here The accused, identified as Mohammed Fayak Hussain alias Waris (30), is a resident of Gadiwali, West Mumbai, Maharashtra, and had been arrested under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Kota City Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan told reporters.

The accused was later handed over to a team of Mumbai Crime Branch Police.

Hussain was accused of duping people while carrying out currency exchange and had escaped from the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch nearly four months ago.

Five police teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch had been pursuing him across various states in the country, she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch conveyed on WhatsApp to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhimganjmandi Police Station regarding the possible presence of the accused in the Railway Station area, she said.

Bhimganjmandi Station Police and District Special Teams (DST) conducted a search operation. During the search operation, a suspect resembling the photograph and description provided by the Mumbai Police was spotted at the Old Pump House behind the RailwayStation.

He was subsequently taken to the police station, where his identity was confirmed, SHO Ramkishan Godara of Bhimganjmandi Police Station said.

The accused was later handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch team, which was already in Rajasthan searching for the accused, he added. PTI CORR RT RT