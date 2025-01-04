Man arrested in Mankhurd for raping 5-year-old girl

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) A man was arrested in Mankhurd in Mumbai for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl, a police official said on Saturday.

The child was playing near her house when the 55-year-old accused took her to an isolated spot and raped her, the Mankhurd police station official said.

"After the girl complained of severe pain, her kin took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed she was raped. The child then narrated the ordeal after which a police case was registered," he said.

The man, who lives in the same area as the victim, was charged with rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI ZA BNM