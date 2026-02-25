Man arrested in Mathura for cyber fraud worth crores

Mathura (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested for his alleged association with a cyber fraud gang accused of cheating people of several crore rupees here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sattaar, was apprehended near the Goverdhan area on Tuesday following a tip-off. Police recovered multiple bank account details, forged Aadhaar cards and SIM cards from his possession.

Station House Officer Bhagwat Singh Gurjar said the suspect was intercepted on the Ganthauli–Devseras road. He was found carrying an Aadhaar card under the name of Ramesh, a resident of Mursan in Hathras district. However, police grew suspicious about his identity.

During sustained questioning, the man revealed his real name as Sattar and admitted to being part of an organised cyber crime gang.

"The accused confessed to cheating several individuals. This includes Rs 51.75 lakh from Umesh Saini, around Rs 3 crore from Ahtesham Ahmad Ansari and Rs 6 lakh from Jayeshbhai Rawal," SHO Gurjar said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that Sattar is linked to a larger network.

While the accused has not yet disclosed details about his modus operandi or the identities of his associates, further interrogation and investigation are expected to reveal more information about the racket. PTI COR ABN AKY