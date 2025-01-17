Man arrested in MP's Jabalpur for raping granddaughter's 5-year-old friend

Jabalpur, Jan 17 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping the five-year-old friend of his granddaughter, a police official said on Friday.

The girl went to the 42-year-old accused's house in the vicinity on Wednesday when the latter was alone, Hanumantal Police Station Inspector Sangeeta Choudhary told PTI.

"She is a friend of the accused's granddaughter and would often go to his place to play. After raping the minor, the accused gave her money to purchase chips. When she returned home, she narrated the incident to her parents, who approached police," Choudhary said.

He was arrested for rape and other offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been remanded in judicial custody, the official informed. PTI COR LAL BNM