Man arrested in Nagpur for rape after minor girl gives birth in Jabalpur hospital

Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl on the pretext of marriage, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the victim gave birth, the Koradi police station official said.

Accused Dhaniram Bhalavi, a native of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, met the victim while working in Nagpur and lured her into a relationship, he said.

"Her family tried to get her married to Bhalavi but could not as she is a minor. She was sent to Jabalpur to give birth. Hospital authorities there alerted police. Bhalavi was held on Thursday," the official said. PTI COR BNM