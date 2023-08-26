Man arrested in narco-terrorism case in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested a key accused involved in narco-terrorism in Poonch district of the Union territory, officials said on Friday.

The arrest of Liyaqat follows the recent capture of four members of a module led by Mohammad Javed in Delhi, they said.

The four accused had attempted to smuggle drugs and explosives into India via the border fence in Poonch on May 30, they said.

They were intercepted and apprehended, the officials said, adding that arms, ammunition, IEDs, and heroin were found in their possession.

The investigation revealed that the group, supervised by Javed, had planned this conspiracy. Liyaqat's role in the planning and execution of the plot was unveiled through technical surveillance and human intelligence, they said.

The case registered was transferred for further investigation to the SIA Jammu on July 6, the officials added.