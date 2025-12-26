Man arrested in northeast Delhi for stabbing another to death

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old accused for stabbing a man to death after an argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shadab alias Suheb, a resident of Welcome area, the official said.

According to police, the stabbing took place late Thursday evening following an argument between Suheb and the victim.

The victim, identified as Suraj, was found lying injured at the spot after police received information about the incident.

Suraj was immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that further details regarding his age, address and background are being verified.

During sustained interrogation, Suheb allegedly confessed that he stabbed the victim after an argument escalated, an officer said.

On his instance, the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered, police added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is underway, police said. PTI SSJ PRK PRK