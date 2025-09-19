Man arrested in Odisha for sexually assaulting, killing cow

Sambalpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a cow in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said.

The accused was identified as Sunil Nag, who was working as a tractor driver in Ainthapali, they said.

Sunil allegedly performed "unnatural sex" with the cow on Wednesday night in Bhalupali village in Ainthapali police station area on the outskirts of Sambalpur town, police said.

He allegedly tied the neck of the cow to the grill of a house with a towel and sexually assaulted the animal. As the neck was tied tightly, the cow died at the spot, they said.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the house, they added.

The owner of the house filed a police complaint, following which Sunil was arrested.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," a police officer said.

The incident created a sensation in the area, with locals demanding stronger enforcement of animal protection laws and a psychological evaluation of the accused. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM