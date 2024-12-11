Man arrested in Odisha for stealing jewellery from house of doctor in Bengaluru

Balasore (Odisha), Dec 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested in Balasore district for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over Rs 70 lakh from the house of a doctor in Bengaluru where he worked as a domestic help, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was nabbed from his village in Khaira area of the district on Tuesday, they said.

The incident came to light when a jewellery shop owner at Khaira alerted the police about a man who tried to sell gold and diamond ornaments, an officer said.

When the shop owner enquired more about the jewellery, he fled, raising suspicion, police said.

He was traced with the help of CCTV camera footage, the officer added. PTI CORR AAM RBT