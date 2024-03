Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly cultivating poppy in the border area of Punjab's Fazilka district, officials said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Force found the man cultivating poppy along with coriander in an agricultural field near Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan, a BSF spokesperson said.

The team uprooted and seized poppy plants weighing 14.47 kg from the field, the spokesperson said.