Man arrested in Rajasthan for killing wife, 3 daughters in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his residence here, officials said.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, had been evading arrest since the incident on Wednesday, they said. He was arrested from Rajasthan's Kishangarh.

The victims were found dead with their throats slit at their resident in Samaypur Badli area. The bodies were discovered inside a ground-floor room by neighbours, who alerted the police.

"The throats of all four victims were slit with a sharp-edged weapon...The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) had examined the scene and had collected evidence. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

"Our teams were working round the clock to trace the accused. Finally, the team got important leads about Kewat's whereabouts. He was tracked in Rajasthan's Kishangarh and a team was immediately dispatched to apprehend him. He has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder," the officer said. Kewat was brought back to Delhi for further interrogation.

The deceased woman was identified as Anita (27), Kewat's wife, and her three daughters, aged three, four and five, officials said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.