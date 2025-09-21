Man arrested in Ranchi murder case

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) An accused was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man in Ranchi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Rai, who hails from Patel Nagar Hatia.

Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said, "On Saturday, around 6:30 am, we received information that a half-burnt body had been found near the quarry pond in village Tonko. Later, the deceased was identified by his family members as Prashant Kumar (31), a resident of Patel Nagar, Hatia, under Jagannathpur police station jurisdiction." Based on a written application from the deceased's brother at the Airport Police Station, a case was registered on Saturday under the relevant section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police team conducted a thorough investigation and arrested the suspected accused, Rahul Rai, who is also a resident of Patel Nagar, he said.

"In the course of interrogation, Rai confessed to murdering the victim with a stone, and with the help of another person. We seized the blood-stained stone from the scene, the bike, and the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway to nab another accused in this case," Rana said.

The SP also said that a man and his son were arrested on Saturday for selling ganja at their shop in Morabadi area. "We have seized 510 gms of ganja, worth around Rs 6,000, from their shop," he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Lalpur police station, and they have been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act 1985, the SP added.