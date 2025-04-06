Man arrested in Thane district for trafficking, selling newborns

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly trafficking and selling newborns after tracing transactions on his mobile phone, an official said on Sunday.

The police on Friday registered a case against the accused, Tushar Prakash Salve, a resident of Badlapur, under section 143 (trafficking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

A complaint was lodged by a regional forest officer alleging Salve's involvement in trafficking newborns, he said.

The official said that the police examined the accused's mobile phone, which contained evidence of transactions involving infants.

"The mobile phone contained WhatsApp records about the illegal activity, indicating that he conducted transactions online," he said.

He said the police are focusing on determining the specifics of the transactions, the identities of the children, and places from where they were trafficked. PTI COR ARU