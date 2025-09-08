Man arrested in UP for making 'objectionable' remarks against BJP MLA

Ballia (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for making objectionable comments against BJP MLA from Bansdih Ketakee Singh, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pintu Yadav of Sangapur village under the Maniyar police station area, the police officials said.

Station Officer (SO) Kaushal Pathak said Yadav was arrested on Sunday for making objectionable comments against Ketakee Singh.

Police said Yadav was arrested on charges of disturbing peace in the area.

Local BJP leaders Sitanshu Gupta and Rajesh Singh alleged that Yadav shared a video on social media and made indecent comments against Ketakee Singh by using double-meaning songs.

SO Pathak said action will also be taken in this matter once a complaint is received.