Man arrested in UP's Badaun for kidnapping, raping minor girl

Badaun (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A four-year-old girl playing outside her house in the Islamnagar area was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her neighbour, who was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

According to the girl’s father, she was playing with other children outside the house on Tuesday afternoon and when he went to check on her later, she was missing, said Inspector Harendra Singh, in charge of the Islamnagar police station.

The father initially thought the girl might have gone to a nearby house, Singh said, citing the complaint.

"About an hour later, Pawan Kashyap (33), a resident of the neighbourhood, left the girl near the house and ran away. Seeing all this, the girl's grandmother called Pawan but he did not stop," Singh said.

"The girl was crying and there was blood on her clothes. Fearing something untoward, the family immediately took her inside the house. There, when the mother asked the girl the reason for crying, she narrated her ordeal," Singh added.

The family, along with some neighbours, then went out to search for Kashyap, but he had already fled.

The family then reported the incident to the local police station and an FIR was filed. Following the investigation, Kashyap was arrested on Wednesday, Singh said.

The accused has been booked on charges of kidnapping and rape, Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination and treatment and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD