Man arrested in UP's Balrampur for objectionable remarks against PM

Balrampur (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a specific community, officials said on Wednesday.

Balrampur SP Vikas Kumar said, "Mithlesh Kumar has been arrested for making objectionable remarks following an FIR lodged against him by an advocate at the Pachperwa police station." According to police sources, Kumar runs a social media channel and calls himself a journalist.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the SP said. PTI COR CDN ARI