Man arrested in UP's Meerut for using fake MLA pass on his SUV

Meerut (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) During an intensive checking drive conducted in Meerut district's border areas on Republic Day, police arrested a man on Monday morning, who was allegedly driving a car with a fake MLA pass, police said.

A black SUV coming from Delhi on the Delhi-Dehradun highway was stopped at the Kashi Toll Plaza, police said.

During inspection, a sticker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (with pass number 1262) was found on the vehicle, with his vehicle's number printed on it.

Police said the young man in the car identified himself as Akshay Goliyan (25), a resident of Muzaffarnagar district's Turhadi Dhataya area.

Investigation revealed that the MLA pass was completely fake and forged, they said.

During questioning, it came to light that the accused had affixed this fake pass on the vehicle to avoid paying toll tax and to impress the general public, police said, and added that the accused was arrested, while the vehicle was seized. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK