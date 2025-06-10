Man arrested in UP's Prayagraj with drugs worth over Rs 1 crore

Prayagraj, Jun 10 (PTI) A joint team of the Airport Police Station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested a man here and recovered drugs worth over Rs 1 crore from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti told reporters that acting on a tip-off from an informant, the police apprehended Syed Mohammad Siraj Rabbani, a resident of Barabanki, on Monday.

"During the search, police recovered 700 grams of smack from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused at the Airport Police Station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Bharti said.

During interrogation, Rabbani confessed that he had brought the smack from Barabanki to sell it in Prayagraj. He admitted to trafficking in narcotics to fund his habits and earn a living through the proceeds, the officer said.