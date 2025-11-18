Man arrested in UP's Shahjahanpur for posing as sub-inspector to marry into rich family

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A man posing as a sub-inspector, believing he could marry into a wealthy family, has been arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare said that during a vehicle inspection in the Khutar police station area on Monday night, police noticed a uniform with a sub-inspector's badge hanging in a car.

On suspicion, the driver, Gaurav Sharma, was questioned, Bhavare said.

Sharma claimed he was posted as a sub-inspector in Lakhimpur Kheri, but after confirming with the concerned police station, it was revealed that he was lying, the ASP said.

She said Sharma was subsequently detained. During interrogation, he revealed himself to be a native of Mathura and was living on rent in Khutar.

"He was unable to get married, so he had a sub-inspector's uniform made and began wearing it to intimidate people, believing he was in a government job and could marry into a wealthy family," the officer said.

Bhavare said the accused also said he would wear the uniform whenever he felt the need. This also saved him from paying the toll tax.

A case has been registered against the accused, and he has been sent to jail, the police said.