Man arrested in West Bengal's Nadia for 'anti-national' post on social media

Bethuadahari, May 12 (PTI) A man was arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday for allegedly posting "anti-national" content on social media, police said.

The accused, identified as Mir Qasim Sheikh of Khidirpur Uttarpara in Bethuadahari, was taken into custody after a police complaint was lodged, they said.

"He was produced in court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody," a police officer said.

According to the complaint, Sheikh shared a controversial post along with other inflammatory remarks that were perceived as disrespectful and provocative in the context of the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, police said.

The matter is being investigated, and appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings, they said.