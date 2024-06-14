Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday near Guwahati for being allegedly involved in sabotage activities of a Manipur-based banned organisation, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonapur tollgate on NH 27. During the search of the vehicle, intelligent flight batteries, suspected to be used in drones, Rs 3.40 lakh in cash, four pairs of shoes and a mobile handset were found.

The man from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen, who was travelling in the vehicle with two minors was arrested, police said.

The confiscation of these items, particularly the drone batteries, underscored the clandestine efforts by certain Manipur-based banned organisations to procure drones for illicit activities, a police officer said.

An investigation was underway, he said. PTI DG DG SOM