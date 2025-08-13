Man arrested near Sealdah Court in Kolkata with firearm

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) A man was arrested near Sealdah court here after a chase on Wednesday morning, with police recovering a firearm from his possession, officials said.

A home guard and a civic volunteer, who were on duty near the court, noticed a young man loitering in the area.

Upon making eye contact with the home guard, the man suddenly began running along Beliaghata Road, raising suspicion that he might be a mobile phone thief, police said.

The duo chased and apprehended him. On searching, a firearm was found concealed under his T-shirt.

The man was handed over to Entally police station, where an investigation is underway, officials said. PTI BSM MNB