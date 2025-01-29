Man arrested on charge of firing at youth in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of shooting at a person in the Tiljala area of central Kolkata a day ago, police said.

The accused was apprehended this evening for allegedly firing at the youth following an altercation, a senior officer said.

The victim, Mohammad Niyaz, was allegedly shot twice and injured in the incident. He was undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care Centre of the state-run SSKM Hospital, he said.

Niyaz had an altercation with the accused on Monday evening over the shoplifting of a cold drinks bottle by a child in the locality.

The accused and his group rebuked the child in public, while Niyaz took the minor's side.

The altercation reportedly escalated but was resolved after locals intervened, the officer said.

The accused, accompanied by three others, allegedly took Niyaz to a nearby spot the next morning and fired two rounds at his leg, the officer said.

Locals admitted him to the hospital, he added. PTI SUS BDC