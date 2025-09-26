Man arrested on charges of espionage in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, a senior police official said.

CID (Intelligence) unit of Rajasthan Police arrested Hanif Khan, a resident of Basanpeer Jooni in Jaisalmer. He is accused of sending confidential information about the Army to the Pakistani agency in exchange for money.

Dr Vishnukant, IG CID, said that the Intelligence team has been continuously monitoring espionage activities in the state. During their surveillance, they identified suspicious activities of 47-year-old Khan.

Investigations revealed that Khan had allegedly been in regular contact with Pakistani intelligence through social media.

Khan had easy access to the border areas. During interrogation, it was found that he allegedly shared information about important military installations and Army movements.

"He was in touch with a Pakistani handler during Operation Sindoor and was sharing details about the Army's movements," the officer said.

Further investigation and technical analysis of his mobile confirmed that Hanif Khan had been providing critical military intelligence to the ISI for monetary gain. Based on strong evidence, the CID Intelligence registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and placed Khan under arrest on Thursday, the officer said.

This marks the fourth espionage-related arrest in Jaisalmer this year. PTI SDA MNK MNK