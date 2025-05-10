Man arrested over Facebook post against Operation Sindoor in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), May 10 (PTI) A man accused of making a Facebook post against Operation Sindoor has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of southern region Anukriti Sharma said that social media platforms were being monitored in the Sambhal district following Operation Sindoor. During this, it was found that a man named Sartaj Ali, a resident of Kamalpur under the Bahjoi police station, made a post on Facebook against Operation Sindoor, in which "objectionable things" were written, "insulting" the Indian flag, Sharma added.

The ASP said that taking cognizance of the matter, a case has been registered against Ali under Section 152 of the BNS (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India). PTI COR CDN MNK MNK