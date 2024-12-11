Man arrested over live-in partner's suicide in UP

Noida (UP), December 11 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old girl, with whom he had been in a live-in relationship, in Surajpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, an officer said.

The victim's uncle, Durga Dutt Singh, filed a complaint about the incident on Tuesday at the Surajpur police station.

He alleged that his niece, Anjali Singh, was mentally harassed by her live-in partner, Satish alias Santosh, which led to her committing suicide.

According to Surajpur police station in-charge Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh, Anjali, a resident of Ballia, was studying BBA in Noida, while Satish worked at a company.

On December 2, the victim committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her house in Surajpur, he said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, the inspector said.

Satish, who had been absconding since the incident was arrested from near the the Collectorate in Surajpur police station area, he added.

In his complaint, the victim's uncle stated that she had called her mother and sister earlier and told them Satish no longer wanted to marry her.

He alleged that Anjali was upset with Satish's refusal to marry and took her life.

The police have registered a case under section 108 (inciting, forcing someone to commit suicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the inspector said. PTI COR TIR ARD ARD