West Bengal: Man arrested over rape-murder accusation

Baruipur (WB): The police on Saturday arrested a man at Canning in South 24 Parganas district after a woman's family complained that she was raped and murdered at a lodge there, a police officer said.

Advertisment

Canning SDPO R Mondal said that the police were waiting for the post-mortem report of the body of the woman.

He said that the police has initiated a case of rape and murder on the complaint of the 47-year-old woman's family against a man.

The man, who allegedly had a relationship with the woman, was arrested, the SDPO said.

Advertisment

It was claimed that the two had checked into the lodge at Canning on Friday afternoon and that on the same evening, she fell seriously ill.

The woman, after being taken to a local medical facility, was reportedly declared dead there, police said.

The body was taken to the Canning sub-divisional hospital after the police was informed and was thereafter sent for post-mortem.