Man arrested over viral video against Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Police arrested a 30-year-old shopkeeper in Andheri on Saturday after a video of his drunk rant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray went viral on social media, an official said.

The accused, identified as Sujit Dubey, is a resident of Andheri.

According to police, Dubey recorded his video after getting drunk on Friday night.

Police acted swiftly after angry MNS activists rushed to the MIDC Police.

Dubey has been booked, and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK