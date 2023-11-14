Man arrested red-handed accepting extortion money from municipal corporation employee in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was arrested accepting an extortion amount of Rs 1.25 lakh red handed from an employee of the city municipal corporation, police said here on Tuesday Gurugram Police later arrested the man’s accomplice. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, they added.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint with the Civil Lines police station that three persons – Naresh Pradhan, Ram Singh and Rajesh - threatened to kill him if he does not pay Rs 25,000 to them every month.

The complainant said he works as a contractor with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and looks after the maintenance of garbage.

The trio has already taken Rs 3 lakh illegally from me, the MCG employee said in his complaint.

Now the accused are threatening me and not allowing me to take my vehicle to work, he said.

Police, after registering a case, formed a special team to nab the accused. A trap was laid by the police in which the complainant was asked to give Rs 1.25 lakh in cash to the accused.

According to the plan, the contractor asked the main accused Naresh Pradhan to meet near 32 Milestone to take money.

Police then caught him red handed while accepting money from the contractor.

After interrogating Pradhan, police arrested him and Ram Singh, they said.

"The extortion money – Rs 1.25 lakh – and a car was recovered from the possession of the accused. A police team is conducting raids to nab the third accused,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said. PTI COR SKY SKY