Man arrested with 2 kg ganja, illegal weapon in Jammu

Jammu, April 7 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a suspected criminal during a routine patrol in Jammu district and seized 2 kg of ganja and an illegal weapon from his possession, officials said.

Bhuvan Prasad Kewat, a native of Chhattisgarh, was travelling to Bhagatpur via Ring Road when he tried to flee after seeing the police, but the alert cops caught him on the spot, the officials said.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of about 2 kg of ganja and a pistol, they said.

Police are probing the source of the contraband and the involvement of others in the supply chain after booking Kewat under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act, the officials said. PTI AB ARI