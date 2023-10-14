Man arrested with 300 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate arrested a drug peddler and seized 300 kilogrammes of ganja, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Zafar of Bareilly district.

The contraband, with an estimated value of Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, was concealed inside a truck, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sachidananad said.

Zafar confessed to the crime and said he used to bring the contraband from Odisha for distribution in the National Capital Region, the officer added. PTI COR CDN SZM