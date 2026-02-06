Man arrested with 41.5 kg ganja in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) Police arrested a man and seized 41.5 kg of ganja from a car he was driving at Pattalamukku here, officials said on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Jamsheer P (32) of Omassery near Thamarassery.

According to police, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) intercepted the car driven by Jamsheer at Pattalamukku in Kozhikode city around 10 pm on Thursday.

During a search, police recovered 19 packets of ganja from the vehicle.

Police officials said Jamsheer, who is allegedly involved in multiple narcotics cases, procured ganja from Odisha and transported it in his car.

He had allegedly procured the contraband in large quantities from Odisha and smuggled it to Kozhikode to sell it at a higher price, police said.

Jamsheer was later handed over to Chevayoor police, who registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and formally recorded his arrest.

He will be produced before a magistrate court as part of the remand procedure, police added. PTI TBA TBA KH