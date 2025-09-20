Man arrested with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted a cross-border narco-smuggling module with the arrest of one person in Amritsar.

Police recovered 6.286 kg of heroin and Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused, Shankar Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused has been in direct contact with foreign-based smugglers, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

A case has been registered at Lopoke police station in Amritsar Rural, he said.

"Investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including backward and forward linkages of the network," the DGP said. PTI CHS DIV DIV