Man arrested with arms, ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Dec 19 (PTI) A man was arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Among the items seized from him were two country-made pistols, 41 live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore, 10 live cartridges of 9 mm bore and nine cartridges of 8 mm bore, they said.

The accused, identified as Kiran Mahato (24) of Jamshedpur, was wanted in a dacoity case that was reported from Gua in October, SDPO (Kiriburu) Ajay Kerketta said.

Five people, including Kiran's paternal uncle Deepak Mahato, were earlier arrested in the case, he said.

Police received an input on Thursday that Kiran was on the way to deliver arms and ammunition to another accused in the case, Ranu Lohar. Acting on it, they nabbed him from near a bus stand in Gua, the SDPO said. PTI BS SOM