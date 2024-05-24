Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Bowbazar

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) A man was arrested with arms and ammunition in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Abdul Majid, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Thursday night, they said.

"The arrested person is a resident of Liluah Rail Colony in Howrah district. He was carrying six country-made improvised single-shot firearms and 100 pieces of 8 mm ammunition," a police officer said.

A case was filed under the Arms Act along with the relevant section of IPC for criminal conspiracy, he said. PTI SCH SOM