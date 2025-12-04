Man arrested with fake notes in Assam

Morigaon, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was arrested with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Assam’s Morigaon district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The recovery of the currrency notes was made after the accused, while travelling from Guwahati to Diphu on a motorcycle, met with an accident in Jagiroad on Wednesday.

“The youth was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

Counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from him, police said.

The matter is under investigation, the officer added. PTI CORR SSG RBT