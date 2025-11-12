Man arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 88 lakh near Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) A person was arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 88.34 lakh near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Wednesday.

Vigil was stepped up at the Hakimpur check post in the Tarali-1 border outpost area on Tuesday on the basis of inputs that gold smuggling could be attempted, it said.

The suspect, disguised as a farmer, was intercepted when he was heading towards Swarupdah from Hakimpur Market. A packet wrapped in brown tape was found concealed in a knot of his dress, it added.

Six gold biscuits were found in the packet, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, the BSF said.

The suspect confessed that the gold had been brought here from across the border in Bangladesh, it said. PTI SUS SOM